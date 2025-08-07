Left Menu

Daring Dawn Raid: Mining Mafia Clash in Hathras

A mining officer in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district faced a violent encounter with a group of unidentified mining mafia members who attacked his guard and escaped with a dumper truck carrying illegal materials. An FIR has been filed, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:29 IST
  • India

In a brazen act of defiance, unidentified members of a mining mafia assaulted a guard and fled with a dumper truck laden with illegally mined material in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at around 3 am as Mining Officer Saurabh Kumar, on a routine inspection, attempted to intercept the suspicious vehicle near Karaiya village, under Sahpau police jurisdiction.

Confronting Kumar's team, a group of men in a Scorpio vehicle engaged in hostile behavior, attacking the officer's guard, Dharmveer. The assailants capitalized on the ensuing commotion to escape, taking the illicit load and their vehicle with them. An FIR has been filed, and investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

