Daring Dawn Raid: Mining Mafia Clash in Hathras
A mining officer in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district faced a violent encounter with a group of unidentified mining mafia members who attacked his guard and escaped with a dumper truck carrying illegal materials. An FIR has been filed, and investigations are ongoing.
In a brazen act of defiance, unidentified members of a mining mafia assaulted a guard and fled with a dumper truck laden with illegally mined material in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district early Thursday morning.
The incident occurred at around 3 am as Mining Officer Saurabh Kumar, on a routine inspection, attempted to intercept the suspicious vehicle near Karaiya village, under Sahpau police jurisdiction.
Confronting Kumar's team, a group of men in a Scorpio vehicle engaged in hostile behavior, attacking the officer's guard, Dharmveer. The assailants capitalized on the ensuing commotion to escape, taking the illicit load and their vehicle with them. An FIR has been filed, and investigations are underway.
