Supreme Court Scrutinizes Enforcement Directorate: Calls for Legal Compliance and Addressing Low Conviction Rates

The Supreme Court has expressed concern over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) acting beyond its legal bounds, criticizing its low conviction rates in money laundering cases. The remarks came as the top court reviewed a 2022 verdict upholding the ED's powers under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The bench, led by Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan, and N Kotiswar Singh, emphasized that the ED must adhere strictly to legal frameworks. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju defended the ED, attributing low convictions to procedural delays by 'influential accused' with significant resources.

Suggestions were made for dedicated PMLA courts to expedite trial proceedings, combat procedural delays, and manage applications efficiently. With concerns over crypto-currencies impeding investigation, there was a call for regulatory actions to address their misuse in financial crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)