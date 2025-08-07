Left Menu

Delhi Court Grants Rana Phone Access for Legal Counsel Talks

A Delhi court granted 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana limited phone access to discuss hiring a private lawyer. Rana, extradited from the US, is linked to conspirator David Headley. His application faced opposition from Tihar jail, where he is currently lodged, regarding calls with his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 19:00 IST
Delhi Court Grants Rana Phone Access for Legal Counsel Talks
Rana
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Judiciary has permitted Tahawwur Hussain Rana, implicated in the infamous 26/11 Mumbai attacks, to maintain restricted phone contact with his family. The purpose is to discuss engaging a private attorney, court insiders conveyed.

In an in-chamber session, Special Judge Chander Jit Singh decreed this measure, despite prior objections from Tihar jail authorities. Currently represented by DLSA's Piyush Sachdeva, Rana is considered closely linked with David Headley, the conspiracy's chief architect.

This development follows the U.S. Supreme Court's rejection of Rana's extradition plea to India. The 26/11 terror assault, executed by 10 Pakistani terrorists, led to 166 fatalities, marking a dark chapter in India's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025