Delhi Court Grants Rana Phone Access for Legal Counsel Talks
A Delhi court granted 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana limited phone access to discuss hiring a private lawyer. Rana, extradited from the US, is linked to conspirator David Headley. His application faced opposition from Tihar jail, where he is currently lodged, regarding calls with his family.
The Delhi Judiciary has permitted Tahawwur Hussain Rana, implicated in the infamous 26/11 Mumbai attacks, to maintain restricted phone contact with his family. The purpose is to discuss engaging a private attorney, court insiders conveyed.
In an in-chamber session, Special Judge Chander Jit Singh decreed this measure, despite prior objections from Tihar jail authorities. Currently represented by DLSA's Piyush Sachdeva, Rana is considered closely linked with David Headley, the conspiracy's chief architect.
This development follows the U.S. Supreme Court's rejection of Rana's extradition plea to India. The 26/11 terror assault, executed by 10 Pakistani terrorists, led to 166 fatalities, marking a dark chapter in India's history.
With inputs from agencies.
