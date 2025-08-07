Domestic Tragedy: Domestic Worker Strangles Newborn in Delhi

A tragic incident unfolded in Patel Nagar, Delhi, where a domestic worker, identified as Roshni, was arrested for allegedly strangling her newborn shortly after giving birth in her employer's bathroom.

According to the authorities, Roshni had concealed her pregnancy, fearing social stigma, and delivered the baby alone while her employers were away. Overwhelmed by fear, she confessed to taking the drastic step, eventually placing the infant's body in a plastic bag and disposing of it in the building's trash area.

The grim discovery was made by a sanitation worker on July 28, prompting a swift police response and an ongoing investigation. A case has been registered against Roshni, while her boyfriend from Raebareli is also under scrutiny by law enforcement.

