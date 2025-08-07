Elusive Carjacker Nabbed in Delhi: A Thrilling Tale of Crime and Arrest
Delhi Police apprehended Ashad, the main accused in a carjacking case, after he evaded arrest for over two months by frequently changing hideouts. Ashad was involved in an incident where Ajay Kumar was carjacked while returning home. The police captured him in Najafgarh after a strategic operation.
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have arrested Ashad, the main accused in a carjacking incident in Vikaspuri, police officials confirmed on Thursday.
Ashad had been evading arrest for over two months by frequently changing his hideouts and phone number, a senior officer disclosed. The incident occurred on the night of May 19-20 when Ajay Kumar was intercepted by five men on two-wheelers near Gujrawala Apartments.
The assailants reportedly dragged Kumar from his car, assaulted him, and fled with his vehicle. Details reveal that Ashad, hailing from Uttam Nagar, went underground post-incident but was finally tracked to Najafgarh's Deenpur, leading to a successful operation that resulted in his arrest.
