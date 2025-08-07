Elusive Carjacker Nabbed in Delhi: A Thrilling Tale of Crime and Arrest

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have arrested Ashad, the main accused in a carjacking incident in Vikaspuri, police officials confirmed on Thursday.

Ashad had been evading arrest for over two months by frequently changing his hideouts and phone number, a senior officer disclosed. The incident occurred on the night of May 19-20 when Ajay Kumar was intercepted by five men on two-wheelers near Gujrawala Apartments.

The assailants reportedly dragged Kumar from his car, assaulted him, and fled with his vehicle. Details reveal that Ashad, hailing from Uttam Nagar, went underground post-incident but was finally tracked to Najafgarh's Deenpur, leading to a successful operation that resulted in his arrest.

