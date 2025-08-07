Jharkhand's Battle Against Natural Disasters: Lightning Strikes and Drowning Claims 431 Lives in Three Months

In a span of three months, Jharkhand has witnessed the tragic loss of 431 lives due to various natural disasters, with lightning strikes and drowning accounting for the majority of the fatalities, an official stated on Thursday.

As the state grapples with heavy rainfall since mid-June, 467 homes have been destroyed, and over 8,000 have sustained partial damage. Crop losses have stretched across 2,390 hectares in multiple districts, emphasizing the urgent need for disaster management solutions.

State Disaster Management Minister Irfan Ansari announced substantial measures, including immediate fund allocations and a pilot project for lightning safety. Preventative steps, such as training divers and installing safety nets at waterfalls, are underway to mitigate these recurring threats.

