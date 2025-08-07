Left Menu

Jharkhand's Battle Against Natural Disasters: Lightning Strikes and Drowning Claims 431 Lives in Three Months

Jharkhand faced severe natural disasters over three months, with 431 fatalities from lightning strikes and drowning. The government is taking action with immediate relief funds and safety projects, including a lightning safety initiative and drowning prevention measures, to protect and prepare residents against future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 07-08-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 20:16 IST
Jharkhand's Battle Against Natural Disasters: Lightning Strikes and Drowning Claims 431 Lives in Three Months
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a span of three months, Jharkhand has witnessed the tragic loss of 431 lives due to various natural disasters, with lightning strikes and drowning accounting for the majority of the fatalities, an official stated on Thursday.

As the state grapples with heavy rainfall since mid-June, 467 homes have been destroyed, and over 8,000 have sustained partial damage. Crop losses have stretched across 2,390 hectares in multiple districts, emphasizing the urgent need for disaster management solutions.

State Disaster Management Minister Irfan Ansari announced substantial measures, including immediate fund allocations and a pilot project for lightning safety. Preventative steps, such as training divers and installing safety nets at waterfalls, are underway to mitigate these recurring threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

