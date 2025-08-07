National Herald Case Deferred: A Deep Dive into the Allegations

The Delhi court has set new dates for inspecting files in the National Herald case, postponing them to August 18 and 19. Initially scheduled for August 8, the review was deferred on July 29, when Special Judge Vishal Gogne determined further inspection was necessary. The investigating officer is to present the files on August 7 and 8.

On Thursday, the court cited lengthy proceedings in another case involving Lalu Prasad Yadav as the reason for the delay. Therefore, the National Herald matter could not be addressed. The Gandhi family and others are accused of a fraudulent takeover of properties worth Rs 2,000 crore, allegedly shifting funds from Associated Journals Limited to Young Indian, a company they control.

The Enforcement Directorate has named Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, among others, in a chargesheet claiming they conspired to acquire the assets fraudulently using a Rs 90 crore loan. The court will hear the case on a day-to-day basis, starting from July 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)