Hezbollah Ministers Withdraw From Cabinet Meeting Over Disarmament Proposal

In a significant political move, ministers from Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah and its Muslim Shi'ite allies staged a walkout from a cabinet meeting on Thursday. This protest was in response to discussions surrounding a proposal aimed at the disarmament of Hezbollah, as disclosed by three political sources.

The growing tension highlights a notable clash within Lebanon's government. On Tuesday, the Lebanese cabinet had directed the army to develop a comprehensive plan to establish exclusive state control over weaponry, posing a direct challenge to Hezbollah's autonomy in this regard.

Hezbollah has consistently dismissed calls to disarm, creating a potent political standoff as the government seeks to assert its authority on military matters.

