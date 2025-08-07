Left Menu

Hezbollah Ministers Withdraw From Cabinet Meeting Over Disarmament Proposal

Hezbollah ministers and Muslim Shi'ite allies exited a Lebanese cabinet meeting in response to discussions on disarming Hezbollah. The Lebanese cabinet tasked the army with forming a plan to centralize arms control, challenging Hezbollah's stance against disarmament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 07-08-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:07 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a significant political move, ministers from Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah and its Muslim Shi'ite allies staged a walkout from a cabinet meeting on Thursday. This protest was in response to discussions surrounding a proposal aimed at the disarmament of Hezbollah, as disclosed by three political sources.

The growing tension highlights a notable clash within Lebanon's government. On Tuesday, the Lebanese cabinet had directed the army to develop a comprehensive plan to establish exclusive state control over weaponry, posing a direct challenge to Hezbollah's autonomy in this regard.

Hezbollah has consistently dismissed calls to disarm, creating a potent political standoff as the government seeks to assert its authority on military matters.

