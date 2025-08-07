Infant Trafficking Racket Uncovered: Nine Arrested
Nine individuals, including six women, were arrested for allegedly running a racket selling infants to childless couples. The group, including a nursing center operator and a marriage bureau owner, contacted childless couples and procured infants from economically disadvantaged women. A detailed investigation is ongoing.
Nine individuals have been apprehended for their alleged roles in a sophisticated infant trafficking racket, authorities revealed on Thursday. The arrests came after a complaint was filed about an attempt to sell a two-month-old child for Rs 10 lakh at Raoji Bazar, according to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Dishes Agrawal.
The people taken into custody include Pramila Sahu, Vandana Makwana, Pooja Verma, Neelam Verma, Neetu Shukla, Ranu alias Pooja, Santosh Sharma, Vijay Mogkar, and Viresh Jatav. Another woman from Dahod city, Gujarat, is also under investigation.
The suspects reportedly involved a nursing center operator, a marriage bureau owner, and an IVF center employee in contacting childless couples with offers of infants. They allegedly sourced babies from women in economically weaker sections. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to uncover further details.
