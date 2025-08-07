Left Menu

Infant Trafficking Racket Uncovered: Nine Arrested

Nine individuals, including six women, were arrested for allegedly running a racket selling infants to childless couples. The group, including a nursing center operator and a marriage bureau owner, contacted childless couples and procured infants from economically disadvantaged women. A detailed investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 07-08-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:20 IST
Infant Trafficking Racket Uncovered: Nine Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nine individuals have been apprehended for their alleged roles in a sophisticated infant trafficking racket, authorities revealed on Thursday. The arrests came after a complaint was filed about an attempt to sell a two-month-old child for Rs 10 lakh at Raoji Bazar, according to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Dishes Agrawal.

The people taken into custody include Pramila Sahu, Vandana Makwana, Pooja Verma, Neelam Verma, Neetu Shukla, Ranu alias Pooja, Santosh Sharma, Vijay Mogkar, and Viresh Jatav. Another woman from Dahod city, Gujarat, is also under investigation.

The suspects reportedly involved a nursing center operator, a marriage bureau owner, and an IVF center employee in contacting childless couples with offers of infants. They allegedly sourced babies from women in economically weaker sections. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025