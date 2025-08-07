Left Menu

U.S. Proposes Disarmament Roadmap for Hezbollah in Lebanon

The United States has proposed a four-phase plan to disarm Hezbollah in Lebanon and facilitate Israeli military withdrawal. The comprehensive proposal, led by envoy Tom Barrack, aims to stabilize regional tensions. However, it faces political resistance from Hezbollah-aligned ministers, who have withdrawn from discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:31 IST
U.S. Proposes Disarmament Roadmap for Hezbollah in Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has unveiled a proposal for disarming Hezbollah in Lebanon, while facilitating a withdrawal of Israeli military operations from the area. This initiative, presented by U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Tom Barrack, is under discussion at a Lebanese cabinet meeting on Thursday, according to sources.

The proposal is structured in four phases, beginning with the Beirut government issuing a decree for Hezbollah's complete disarmament by December 31, 2025. In return, Israel is expected to halt military operations. Political sources indicate that the proposal has met with opposition, as ministers allied with Hezbollah withdrew from the meeting in protest.

With Israeli forces poised to withdraw from strategic points in southern Lebanon, and international partners promising economic support, the proposal envisions a stabilized ceasefire. However, challenges persist, underscored by reports of Israeli ceasefire violations. The progress of this proposal remains closely watched on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025