U.S. Proposes Disarmament Roadmap for Hezbollah in Lebanon

The United States has unveiled a proposal for disarming Hezbollah in Lebanon, while facilitating a withdrawal of Israeli military operations from the area. This initiative, presented by U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Tom Barrack, is under discussion at a Lebanese cabinet meeting on Thursday, according to sources.

The proposal is structured in four phases, beginning with the Beirut government issuing a decree for Hezbollah's complete disarmament by December 31, 2025. In return, Israel is expected to halt military operations. Political sources indicate that the proposal has met with opposition, as ministers allied with Hezbollah withdrew from the meeting in protest.

With Israeli forces poised to withdraw from strategic points in southern Lebanon, and international partners promising economic support, the proposal envisions a stabilized ceasefire. However, challenges persist, underscored by reports of Israeli ceasefire violations. The progress of this proposal remains closely watched on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)