U.S. Proposes Disarmament Roadmap for Hezbollah in Lebanon
The United States has proposed a four-phase plan to disarm Hezbollah in Lebanon and facilitate Israeli military withdrawal. The comprehensive proposal, led by envoy Tom Barrack, aims to stabilize regional tensions. However, it faces political resistance from Hezbollah-aligned ministers, who have withdrawn from discussions.
The United States has unveiled a proposal for disarming Hezbollah in Lebanon, while facilitating a withdrawal of Israeli military operations from the area. This initiative, presented by U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Tom Barrack, is under discussion at a Lebanese cabinet meeting on Thursday, according to sources.
The proposal is structured in four phases, beginning with the Beirut government issuing a decree for Hezbollah's complete disarmament by December 31, 2025. In return, Israel is expected to halt military operations. Political sources indicate that the proposal has met with opposition, as ministers allied with Hezbollah withdrew from the meeting in protest.
With Israeli forces poised to withdraw from strategic points in southern Lebanon, and international partners promising economic support, the proposal envisions a stabilized ceasefire. However, challenges persist, underscored by reports of Israeli ceasefire violations. The progress of this proposal remains closely watched on the global stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Ceasefire Claims: Controversy and Conflict Resolution
Congress Criticizes Modi's Silence Amid Trump's India-Pakistan Ceasefire Claims
Trump's 'Ceasefire Claims' Stir Political Storm in India
Ceasefire Controversy: Gandhi Challenges Trump's Claims and Modi's Silence
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi over Trump's 'Ceasefire' Claims