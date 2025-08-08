Left Menu

China, Russia, and the US: Navigating Diplomatic Channels for Ukraine Resolution

In a recent phone call, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed satisfaction with the ongoing communication between Russia and the United States aimed at resolving the Ukraine crisis. Xi reiterated China's commitment to peace talks and a diplomatic solution. Meanwhile, tensions around trade sanctions, especially concerning Russian oil, continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 17:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Xi Jinping of China has acclaimed the ongoing contact between Russia and the United States to resolve the ongoing Ukraine crisis through political means. During a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xi emphasized China's persistent support for peace talks and diplomatic negotiations, as reported by CCTV.

The conversation occurred following news of an upcoming meeting between Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. Although Trump has shown a warmer approach to Russia since his White House return, he has faced growing frustration over the pace of peace efforts and has even threatened imposing tariffs on nations purchasing Russian oil.

Amid these developments, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun defended trade and energy cooperation with Russia, asserting its legitimacy. This latest phone call marks the second discussion between Xi and Putin in under two months, highlighting strengthened bilateral ties in economic and security areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

