Pollution Control Controversy: The Unstudied Basis for Delhi's Vehicle Ban

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi-NCR admitted it has not conducted research on the pollution impacts of older diesel and petrol vehicles, despite these forming the basis for an overage vehicle ban. This ban stems from legal rulings rather than independent studies.

Updated: 08-08-2025 17:48 IST
Pollution Control Controversy: The Unstudied Basis for Delhi's Vehicle Ban
  Country:
  • India

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi-NCR has admitted to a lack of conducted research regarding pollution caused by diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol vehicles over 15 years old. These vehicles are currently at the heart of an ongoing ban controversy.

In response to an RTI filed by environmentalist Amit Gupta, CAQM clarified that the vehicle ban is based on past legal decisions, such as those from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court, rather than independent studies. The commission's admission has sparked concerns about the decision's foundation.

Complicating matters, the enforcement of fuel bans has been postponed due to operational challenges, and there's been criticism of Delhi's public transport system's inadequacy as millions of outdated vehicles remain on the roads, contributing significantly to the region's pollution.

