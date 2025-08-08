Left Menu

The Ongoing Boundary Dialogue: India and China's 62-Year Journey

Following the 1962 Sino-Indian War, China occupied about 38,000 sq. km of Indian territory. Diplomatic dialogues, including joint working groups and special representative talks, have been ongoing to resolve the boundary issue. Despite numerous rounds of negotiations, including high-level engagement, the boundary settlement remains unresolved even after six decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 17:56 IST
The Ongoing Boundary Dialogue: India and China's 62-Year Journey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

China maintains control of approximately 38,000 square kilometers of Indian territory since the 1962 Sino-India conflict, as disclosed to Parliament by the government on Friday.

Responding to a query in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, detailed various initiatives aimed at addressing the unresolved boundary issue. He confirmed China's illegal occupation post-conflict and highlighted India's bilateral efforts over the years to reclaim lost territories.

Following eight rounds of negotiations between 1981 and 1987 and the establishment of the India-China Joint Working Group, India continues efforts toward a resolution through diplomatic channels. Talks have progressed little despite the creation of special representatives exploring potential boundary settlements, with the latest discussion held in Beijing in December 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025