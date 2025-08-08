The Ongoing Boundary Dialogue: India and China's 62-Year Journey

China maintains control of approximately 38,000 square kilometers of Indian territory since the 1962 Sino-India conflict, as disclosed to Parliament by the government on Friday.

Responding to a query in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, detailed various initiatives aimed at addressing the unresolved boundary issue. He confirmed China's illegal occupation post-conflict and highlighted India's bilateral efforts over the years to reclaim lost territories.

Following eight rounds of negotiations between 1981 and 1987 and the establishment of the India-China Joint Working Group, India continues efforts toward a resolution through diplomatic channels. Talks have progressed little despite the creation of special representatives exploring potential boundary settlements, with the latest discussion held in Beijing in December 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)