Abhishek Banerjee Raises Concerns Over Electoral Roll Revisions

Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), has demanded an immediate dialogue on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, emphasizing that neither his party nor the INDIA bloc intends to disrupt parliamentary sessions.
On returning from New Delhi, Banerjee voiced support for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of voter roll manipulation in a Karnataka Assembly segment. "Gandhi's claims warrant investigation," Banerjee stated at NSC Bose International Airport.
Banerjee criticized the feasibility of conducting a thorough SIR before the upcoming elections, expressing concerns over potential manipulation favoring the BJP. He also accused the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP and vowed significant protests if any discrepancies in voter rolls were detected.
