India's Defense Deals Hit Turbulence Amid Trump Tariffs
India has paused plans to procure U.S. weapons following tariffs imposed by President Trump as a response to India's Russian oil purchases. This decision marks tensions in India-U.S. relations, though India remains open to discussions. The defense procurement could proceed once tariff issues are resolved.
India has temporarily postponed its procurement of U.S. weapons and aircraft after President Donald Trump imposed new tariffs on Indian goods. These tariffs, which have driven ties to their lowest point in decades, were a response to India's purchase of Russian oil, which Trump claims funds Russia's Ukraine invasion.
Despite plans for a highly anticipated purchase, involving Stryker combat vehicles and Boeing P8I reconnaissance aircraft, India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh's trip to Washington has been canceled. Officials suggest procurement talks could resume once tariff-related disputes are addressed, although the Indian government dismissed reports of a pause as "false and fabricated."
India's defense relationship with the U.S. has grown in recent years, albeit strained under Trump. India is the second-largest arms importer, balancing relationships with Russia and western suppliers. Ongoing talks about purchasing new Russian missile technology continue amid discussions about reducing Russian oil imports if U.S. prices are favorable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
