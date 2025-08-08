Left Menu

Nine Arrested in Naigaon Eatery Owner's Brutal Murder Case

Nine individuals have been apprehended in connection to the murder of Ajit Yadav, an eatery owner in Naigaon. The altercation arose over a mobile phone theft, leading to the brutal attack on Yadav. Utilizing CCTV footage, the police managed to capture the suspects within 48 hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 08-08-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 18:46 IST
Nine individuals have been arrested for the alleged murder of Ajit Yadav, an eatery owner in Naigaon, located in Palghar district. The arrest was confirmed by a police official on Friday.

The incident, which occurred on August 3, transpired following a heated dispute over a mobile phone theft. Ajit Yadav, the owner of the 'dhaba', was viciously attacked with sticks and plastic chairs. Unfortunately, Yadav succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at a nearby hospital, as reported by the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police.

The swift police action, which involved scrutinizing CCTV footage and conducting technical analysis, led to the apprehension of all nine suspects within 48 hours. The individuals were arrested from various locations such as Jogeshwari and Goregaon in Mumbai and Nalasopara in Palghar. Some were reportedly planning to escape to Uttar Pradesh, according to police sources.

