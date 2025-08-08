Explosive Clash in Chaibasa: CRPF Personnel Injured in IED Blast

An IED explosion injured at least two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans in Chaibasa, Jharkhand, on Friday. The incident occurred during a noontime search operation in the Mankey area near Jaraikela, within the dense Saranda forest.

The injured jawans, both part of CRPF's CoBRA battalion, were promptly airlifted to Ranchi for superior medical treatment. IG (Ranchi) Manoj Kaushik confirmed the splinter injuries but reassured that the personnel are stable and on track for recovery. The police are actively investigating the explosion, while security forces maintain regular operations.

The Saranda forest is notorious for being a bastion of the banned CPI (Maoist) faction. Authorities have intensified efforts to capture prominent Maoists like Misir Besra, Patiram Manjhi, and Asim Mandal, each bearing Rs 1 crore bounties. The police have arrested over 200 Maoists, with significant arms recoveries during extensive anti-Naxal campaigns over the past six months.