Zambia Wins Legal Battle for Former President's State Funeral

A South African court has delivered a significant ruling, allowing the Zambian government to repatriate former president Edgar Lungu's remains for a state funeral, against his family's desires for a South African burial.

The legal tussle stemmed from Lungu's expressed wish that current Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema not participate in his funeral arrangements, a request the government sought to override citing public interest and protocol.

Lungu, who passed away in June, had a contentious history with Hichilema, adding further complexity to the dispute. The Zambian Attorney General expressed hope that this ruling would conclude the matter, though the family retains the right to appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)