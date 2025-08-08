Zambia Wins Legal Battle for Former President's State Funeral
A South African court has ruled in favor of the Zambian government's wish to repatriate the remains of former president Edgar Lungu for a state funeral, overriding his family's desires. Lungu had expressed that his successor should not be involved in his funeral proceedings.
The legal tussle stemmed from Lungu's expressed wish that current Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema not participate in his funeral arrangements, a request the government sought to override citing public interest and protocol.
Lungu, who passed away in June, had a contentious history with Hichilema, adding further complexity to the dispute. The Zambian Attorney General expressed hope that this ruling would conclude the matter, though the family retains the right to appeal.
