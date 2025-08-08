NHRC Acts on Shocking Abuse Case at Bihar School
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to authorities in Bihar's Jehanabad after a girl student was reportedly burnt with a spatula by her school cook. The incident raises serious human rights concerns, and a detailed report is expected within two weeks.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has demanded answers from district authorities in Jehanabad, Bihar, following distressing reports of abuse involving a student at a residential school.
A girl from Kasturba Gandhi Girls Residential School allegedly suffered burns after being attacked with a hot spatula by the school's cook when she requested food. The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident based on media reports.
Authorities have been asked to provide a detailed report within two weeks, which must include the student's health status. Moreover, the cook has been implicated in similar past incidents and had faced departmental transfers previously.
