NHRC Acts on Shocking Abuse Case at Bihar School

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to authorities in Bihar's Jehanabad after a girl student was reportedly burnt with a spatula by her school cook. The incident raises serious human rights concerns, and a detailed report is expected within two weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has demanded answers from district authorities in Jehanabad, Bihar, following distressing reports of abuse involving a student at a residential school.

A girl from Kasturba Gandhi Girls Residential School allegedly suffered burns after being attacked with a hot spatula by the school's cook when she requested food. The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident based on media reports.

Authorities have been asked to provide a detailed report within two weeks, which must include the student's health status. Moreover, the cook has been implicated in similar past incidents and had faced departmental transfers previously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

