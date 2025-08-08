Delhi Man Arrested for Scam Targeting Job Seekers
A 24-year-old man, Parth Bhatia, was apprehended by Delhi Police for allegedly scamming a woman with a fake work-from-home job offer. The suspect lured Anshula Sharma into sending money and her laptop. Traced through call records and IP logs, Bhatia confessed to supporting his gambling habit through such scams.
- Country:
- India
A 24-year-old man from West Delhi has been taken into custody by the Delhi Police for allegedly defrauding a woman through a deceptive work-from-home job proposal, according to official sources.
The suspect, identified as Parth Bhatia of Moti Nagar, ensnared victim Anshula Sharma of Model Town after she lodged a complaint. Sharma alleged she was contacted via social media with a part-time job offer.
Under the pretense of securing the job, Bhatia demanded a Rs 15,000 security deposit and convinced Sharma to send her Apple MacBook, purportedly for an upgrade. He organized a bike courier to collect the laptop. Investigators tracked Bhatia using call data, IP logs, and bike service records, ultimately arresting him at his Moti Nagar residence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ED raids at multiple premises in over Rs 3,000 cr worth loan 'fraud' case against Anil Ambani group of companies, Yes Bank: Officials.
Financial Frauds and the Fall of Anil Ambani's Empire: Inside the Reliance Group Probe
ED Raids Rock Anil Ambani's Reliance Companies Amid Loan Fraud Allegations
NZ Passes Cybercrime Law to Join Global Treaty and Strengthen Online Defences
Enforcement Directorate Raids Unravel Rs 3,000 Crore Loan Fraud