Delhi Man Arrested for Scam Targeting Job Seekers

A 24-year-old man from West Delhi has been taken into custody by the Delhi Police for allegedly defrauding a woman through a deceptive work-from-home job proposal, according to official sources.

The suspect, identified as Parth Bhatia of Moti Nagar, ensnared victim Anshula Sharma of Model Town after she lodged a complaint. Sharma alleged she was contacted via social media with a part-time job offer.

Under the pretense of securing the job, Bhatia demanded a Rs 15,000 security deposit and convinced Sharma to send her Apple MacBook, purportedly for an upgrade. He organized a bike courier to collect the laptop. Investigators tracked Bhatia using call data, IP logs, and bike service records, ultimately arresting him at his Moti Nagar residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)