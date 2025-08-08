CBCI Denounces Mob Attack in Odisha, Calls for Action

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) has vehemently condemned a recent attack on priests and a catechist in Odisha's Jaleswar, describing it as a reflection of growing intolerance against Christian minorities in India. The incident, reportedly occurring in August, involved mob violence against Father Lijo, a parish priest, and his companions.

The attack took place as Father Lijo, accompanied by another priest, two nuns, and a catechist, was returning after a mass in a nearby village. While the nuns received help from local women, the priests and catechist faced assault and false accusations of conversion activities. A mobile phone was seized from Father Lijo, and considerable violence was directed towards catechist Durjyodhan.

The CBCI is calling on the Odisha government to take immediate and firm action against the mob, advocating for protection and enforcement of minority rights. The organization emphasized its commitment to defending Christian minorities' rights and urged authorities to uphold the constitutional guarantee of religious freedom for all citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)