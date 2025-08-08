Left Menu

CBCI Denounces Mob Attack in Odisha, Calls for Action

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) condemned an August attack on priests and a catechist in Odisha. It highlights a pattern of violence against Christian minorities. The CBCI urged the Odisha government to act swiftly to protect minority rights and prosecute perpetrators, ensuring religious freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 20:47 IST
CBCI Denounces Mob Attack in Odisha, Calls for Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) has vehemently condemned a recent attack on priests and a catechist in Odisha's Jaleswar, describing it as a reflection of growing intolerance against Christian minorities in India. The incident, reportedly occurring in August, involved mob violence against Father Lijo, a parish priest, and his companions.

The attack took place as Father Lijo, accompanied by another priest, two nuns, and a catechist, was returning after a mass in a nearby village. While the nuns received help from local women, the priests and catechist faced assault and false accusations of conversion activities. A mobile phone was seized from Father Lijo, and considerable violence was directed towards catechist Durjyodhan.

The CBCI is calling on the Odisha government to take immediate and firm action against the mob, advocating for protection and enforcement of minority rights. The organization emphasized its commitment to defending Christian minorities' rights and urged authorities to uphold the constitutional guarantee of religious freedom for all citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025