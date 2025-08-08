Controversy at Shravan Mela: BJP MPs Accused of Forcible Entry into Temple

In a dramatic twist of events, the Jharkhand Police have lodged an FIR against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari, and others. The grave charges stem from allegations of them forcefully entering the sanctum sanctorum of Deoghar's illustrious Baba Baidyanath Temple, creating turmoil on August 2.

Filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the FIR followed a complaint by temple priest Kartik Nath Thakur. The priest alleged that the MPs defied a ban on VIP and VVIP entries during Shravan, a highly revered month attracting thousands of devotees.

Witnesses reported a scuffle with police personnel, exacerbating fear and chaos among the throng of 55 lakh devotees, potentially leading to a stampede. The alarming incident reflects growing concerns over respect for religious traditions and safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)