Controversy at Shravan Mela: BJP MPs Accused of Forcible Entry into Temple

An FIR has been filed against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari for allegedly entering the sanctum of Baba Baidyanath Temple illegally during Shravan Mela, causing a stampede-like situation. The complaint was lodged by temple priest Kartik Nath Thakur, citing violations of entry restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 08-08-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 21:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic twist of events, the Jharkhand Police have lodged an FIR against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari, and others. The grave charges stem from allegations of them forcefully entering the sanctum sanctorum of Deoghar's illustrious Baba Baidyanath Temple, creating turmoil on August 2.

Filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the FIR followed a complaint by temple priest Kartik Nath Thakur. The priest alleged that the MPs defied a ban on VIP and VVIP entries during Shravan, a highly revered month attracting thousands of devotees.

Witnesses reported a scuffle with police personnel, exacerbating fear and chaos among the throng of 55 lakh devotees, potentially leading to a stampede. The alarming incident reflects growing concerns over respect for religious traditions and safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

