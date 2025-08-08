Left Menu

Visa Fraud Ring Busted by Gujarat ATS

The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has apprehended four individuals for allegedly cheating over 40 people with fake visas for Luxembourg. The suspects charged fees up to Rs 12 lakh, promising genuine visas. ATS confirmed these visas were counterfeit after verification with the Luxembourg Embassy in New Delhi.

Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-08-2025 21:07 IST
The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has successfully dismantled a fraudulent operation involving fake Luxembourg visas, arresting four key individuals implicated in duping over 40 victims. Among those apprehended are Tabrez Kashmiri from Mumbai, alongside Mayank Bhardwaj, Tejendra alias Kishan Gajjar, and Manish Patel, who are residents of Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad.

The investigative team launched a preliminary inquiry following a specific tip-off about the illicit issuance of visas. During interrogation, Bhardwaj and Gajjar confessed to extorting fees ranging from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 12 lakh from individuals with promises of securing genuine Luxembourg visas. Manish Patel was responsible for client acquisition, while Tabrez handled the purported visa approvals.

To verify the authenticity of the documents, ATS submitted five suspect visas to the Luxembourg Embassy in New Delhi. The embassy confirmed that these visas were counterfeit. Further inquiries revealed that the accused collected Rs 38.5 lakh from unsatisfied clients after their initial applications were denied. They extended their deceptive practices to an additional 39 individuals, distributing counterfeit visas for short-term stays.

