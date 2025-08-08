Crackdown on Dani Data: Chinese-Led Betting Scam Unveiled

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a comprehensive chargesheet against the operators of 'Dani Data App', a fraudulent online betting platform launched by a Chinese national. The charges were submitted to a special PMLA court in Ahmedabad, revealing a complex scam that defrauded several individuals.

Allegations detail that the Chinese-operated app duped users by guaranteeing a return of 0.75% per game, which proved to be deceptive. Funds were amassed through various merchant IDs and laundered via extensive financial maneuvers. This intricate money laundering network involved dummy entities and mule accounts.

The ED's probe, stemming from a cybercrime FIR in Banaskantha, Gujarat, led to the freezing of Rs 20 crore linked with the scam. The battle against financial fraud continues, as investigators unravel these complex webs of deceit.

(With inputs from agencies.)