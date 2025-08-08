Crackdown on Dani Data: Chinese-Led Betting Scam Unveiled
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has charged operators of 'Dani Data App', an online betting platform run by a Chinese national, with money laundering. The app lured users with false promises of returns and used intricate methods to launder proceeds. The ED seized assets worth Rs 20 crore during its investigation.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate has filed a comprehensive chargesheet against the operators of 'Dani Data App', a fraudulent online betting platform launched by a Chinese national. The charges were submitted to a special PMLA court in Ahmedabad, revealing a complex scam that defrauded several individuals.
Allegations detail that the Chinese-operated app duped users by guaranteeing a return of 0.75% per game, which proved to be deceptive. Funds were amassed through various merchant IDs and laundered via extensive financial maneuvers. This intricate money laundering network involved dummy entities and mule accounts.
The ED's probe, stemming from a cybercrime FIR in Banaskantha, Gujarat, led to the freezing of Rs 20 crore linked with the scam. The battle against financial fraud continues, as investigators unravel these complex webs of deceit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ED Cracks Down on Alleged Money Laundering at Reliance Anil Ambani Group
ED Cracks Down on RAAGA: A Deep Dive into Alleged Money Laundering and Loan Scandals
ED Cracks Down on Alleged Money Laundering Tied to Reliance Anil Ambani Group
ED Raids Uncover Alleged Rs 3,000 Crore Money Laundering in Anil Ambani's Reliance Group
Several British citizens were among those killed in Ahmedabad plane crash last month; we express our condolences to their families: PM Modi.