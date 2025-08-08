Left Menu

Crackdown on Dani Data: Chinese-Led Betting Scam Unveiled

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has charged operators of 'Dani Data App', an online betting platform run by a Chinese national, with money laundering. The app lured users with false promises of returns and used intricate methods to launder proceeds. The ED seized assets worth Rs 20 crore during its investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 21:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a comprehensive chargesheet against the operators of 'Dani Data App', a fraudulent online betting platform launched by a Chinese national. The charges were submitted to a special PMLA court in Ahmedabad, revealing a complex scam that defrauded several individuals.

Allegations detail that the Chinese-operated app duped users by guaranteeing a return of 0.75% per game, which proved to be deceptive. Funds were amassed through various merchant IDs and laundered via extensive financial maneuvers. This intricate money laundering network involved dummy entities and mule accounts.

The ED's probe, stemming from a cybercrime FIR in Banaskantha, Gujarat, led to the freezing of Rs 20 crore linked with the scam. The battle against financial fraud continues, as investigators unravel these complex webs of deceit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

