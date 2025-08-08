West Bengal Police Prepares for RG Kar Rally Amid Tensions
West Bengal Police have stated they will allow peaceful rallies in observance of the anniversary of the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder victim, yet stress that any disruptions will face strict penalties. Heavy police presence and alternative rally sites are planned to maintain order during the Saturday event.
- Country:
- India
Senior West Bengal Police officials have announced their readiness to facilitate peaceful rallies marking the first death anniversary of the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder victim, while warning of stern legal measures against any lawlessness.
At a press conference in Bhawani Bhavan, ADG Javed Shamim stated that no applications for rallies on the anniversary date had been received yet. Shamim emphasized that protests would not be permitted around the state secretariat, Nabanna, which is under legal protection against gatherings.
With significant police deployment planned for roads leading to Nabanna, officers committed to respecting peaceful assembly rights as long as public property remains untouched. The city accommodates demonstrators with designated sites per Calcutta High Court directives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
