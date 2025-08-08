Left Menu

West Bengal Police Prepares for RG Kar Rally Amid Tensions

West Bengal Police have stated they will allow peaceful rallies in observance of the anniversary of the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder victim, yet stress that any disruptions will face strict penalties. Heavy police presence and alternative rally sites are planned to maintain order during the Saturday event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-08-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 23:12 IST
West Bengal Police Prepares for RG Kar Rally Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior West Bengal Police officials have announced their readiness to facilitate peaceful rallies marking the first death anniversary of the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder victim, while warning of stern legal measures against any lawlessness.

At a press conference in Bhawani Bhavan, ADG Javed Shamim stated that no applications for rallies on the anniversary date had been received yet. Shamim emphasized that protests would not be permitted around the state secretariat, Nabanna, which is under legal protection against gatherings.

With significant police deployment planned for roads leading to Nabanna, officers committed to respecting peaceful assembly rights as long as public property remains untouched. The city accommodates demonstrators with designated sites per Calcutta High Court directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025