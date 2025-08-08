Left Menu

Naga Blockade in Manipur Ends as Government Assures Action

The Foothills Naga Coordinating Committee (FNCC) ended their month-long blockade in Manipur after receiving government assurances to address concerns. The blockade, initiated to protest an 'unauthorized road' construction, affected three districts. Agreements reached in meetings promise thorough legal action and consideration of FNCC's interests regarding militant camp concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 08-08-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 23:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A month-long blockade by a Naga organization in Manipur was called off following governmental promises to address the group's issues.

The Foothills Naga Coordinating Committee (FNCC) ceased the blockade in Kangpokpi, Noney, and Tamenglong districts at the end of July when officials assured the resolution of their concerns.

The FNCC protested against the unauthorized construction of a road linking Kangpokpi and Churachandpur. In a joint statement, FNCC and Home Commissioner N Ashok Kumar confirmed no government approval had been given for such roads, and legal measures would follow a site investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

