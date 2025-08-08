Naga Blockade in Manipur Ends as Government Assures Action
The Foothills Naga Coordinating Committee (FNCC) ended their month-long blockade in Manipur after receiving government assurances to address concerns. The blockade, initiated to protest an 'unauthorized road' construction, affected three districts. Agreements reached in meetings promise thorough legal action and consideration of FNCC's interests regarding militant camp concerns.
A month-long blockade by a Naga organization in Manipur was called off following governmental promises to address the group's issues.
The Foothills Naga Coordinating Committee (FNCC) ceased the blockade in Kangpokpi, Noney, and Tamenglong districts at the end of July when officials assured the resolution of their concerns.
The FNCC protested against the unauthorized construction of a road linking Kangpokpi and Churachandpur. In a joint statement, FNCC and Home Commissioner N Ashok Kumar confirmed no government approval had been given for such roads, and legal measures would follow a site investigation.
