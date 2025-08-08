Left Menu

Delhi's Stray Animal Crisis: Balancing Welfare and Safety

Delhi Development Minister Kapil Mishra announced a new policy is being developed to tackle the stray animal issue in the city, aiming to ensure the welfare of both animals and citizens. With false sterilization data hindering progress, the government is consulting experts to find a solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 23:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Development Minister Kapil Mishra has revealed a forthcoming policy designed to address the persistent stray animal issue plaguing the city, balancing the welfare of both humans and animals.

Amid accusations of falsified sterilization data, Mishra noted that the current approach is ineffective, with the initiative looking to legitimate the process by studying successful models both domestic and international. A recent meeting included prominent figures like former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi and various NGOs focused on animal welfare.

The government emphasizes a comprehensive approach, involving structural reforms and enhanced training programs for those involved in animal welfare, while also encouraging public participation and awareness. The endorsed policy will include clear guidelines on waste disposal, set feeding zones, and a centralized helpline to manage emergencies and grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

