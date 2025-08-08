Left Menu

Busted at Mumbai Airport: Gold Dust and Hydroponic Weed Seized

Customs officials at Mumbai airport seized gold dust worth Rs 2.78 crore and hydroponic weed valued at Rs 94 lakh in separate incidents. An airline staff member was caught with gold dust, and a passenger from Bangkok was found with marijuana. Both individuals were arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-08-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 23:21 IST
In a significant crackdown at Mumbai airport, Customs officials have confiscated gold dust valued at Rs 2.78 crore and hydroponic weed worth Rs 94 lakh. The twin operations led to the arrest of two individuals in separate smuggling cases, officials reported on Friday.

Acting on specific intelligence, the Customs' Airport Commissionerate on Thursday apprehended an airline employee with 3.02 kg of gold dust hidden within a specially crafted belt, according to a department official. This operation underlines the ongoing efforts to curb illicit gold smuggling at major airports.

Simultaneously, a passenger arriving from Bangkok was intercepted with 947 grams of hydroponic marijuana concealed in vacuum-sealed packets in his luggage. Investigations into both cases are actively underway to reveal further details and potential networks involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

