Illegal Mining Scandal: Chamba Woman's Battle for Justice

The National Green Tribunal has responded to a complaint by a woman from Chamba district about illegal mining on her land, implicating local village officials. The complainant must provide additional evidence for investigation. Despite complaints, mining continues unhindered. Recent inspections aim to crack down on illegal mining activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 08-08-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 23:48 IST
Illegal Mining Scandal: Chamba Woman's Battle for Justice
The National Green Tribunal has taken action on a complaint submitted by a woman from Chamba district, who accused local village authorities of conducting illegal mining operations on her private property. The tribunal has mandated the complainant to furnish missing details and evidence to the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board and the district magistrate to enable an inquiry.

Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Afroz Ahmad, who make up the NGT bench, have instructed Kaichana Devi, the complainant, to disseminate copies of the tribunal's order to relevant agencies for implementation. A spokesperson noted that Devi or her representative did not attend the tribunal hearing.

Industries Director Yunus has announced consistent inspections and special initiatives in areas where illegal mining is deemed prevalent. With over 350 complaints received, the department is committed to enforcing heavy penalties on violators and ensuring strict measures are in place to deter illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

