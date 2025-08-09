Left Menu

Manhunt Ends in Capture of Montana Shooting Suspect

Michael Paul Brown, suspected in a shooting at Montana's The Owl Bar that killed four, was captured a week later. Authorities have yet to reveal a motive. Brown, an ex-military serviceman, struggled with mental health issues. The community mourns the victims while praising law enforcement's efforts.

Anaconda | Updated: 09-08-2025
The week-long manhunt for Michael Paul Brown, suspected in the fatal shooting of four people at The Owl Bar in Anaconda, Montana, concluded Friday with his capture. The incident, which took place on August 1, prompted a neighborhood lockdown and heightened anxiety across the region.

Governor Greg Gianforte lauded the statewide law enforcement response as outstanding. He expressed condolences to the families of the victims, emphasizing the state's support during this traumatic time. Despite the arrest, authorities have not disclosed what may have triggered Brown's actions.

According to military records, Brown served in the U.S. Army and the Montana National Guard, concluding his service as a sergeant. His niece revealed his ongoing struggles with mental illness and the family's previous efforts to seek assistance. The state Attorney General acknowledged the exceptional community support and remains empathetic towards the grieving families.

