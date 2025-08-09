Echoes of Peace: Cross-Border Tensions Ease as Loudspeakers Vanish

In a significant development, South Korea's military has reported that North Korea is dismantling propaganda loudspeakers at the border, a move mirrored by South Korea in its own territories. This action represents a potential de-escalation of tension between the two nations.

Since the election of President Lee Jae Myung two months ago, South Korea has been actively removing its own border loudspeakers as part of a broader strategy to ease relations with Pyongyang. This marks the first official confirmation from Seoul regarding reciprocal actions from the North.

The South Korean government, in an effort to re-engage the North in dialogue, has halted broadcasts that were critical of the North Korean regime. This development could be a significant step towards peace on the Korean Peninsula, which is still technically at war following a ceasefire in the Korean War.

(With inputs from agencies.)