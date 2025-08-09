Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Protestors Mark Anniversary of Doctor's Tragic Death

Protestors in Kolkata clashed with police during a march marking one year since the brutal murder of an on-duty doctor. The demonstration, led by BJP figures, demanded justice and saw significant police resistance, resulting in injuries and escalating tensions, with the crowd vowing to intensify the protest.

On Saturday, protestors clashed with police at Park Street crossing in central Kolkata during an attempt to march to the West Bengal Secretariat Nabanna. The demonstration marked the first anniversary of the brutal rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at RG Kar hospital.

Tensions were high as demonstrators, despite warnings, tried to breach police barricades to reach Vidyasagar Setu. The protest, part of the 'Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan,' was led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP members, resulting in injuries to over 100 protestors due to police action.

Protestors accused the administration, demanding justice for the doctor and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation. Amid significant police deployment and reinforcement, demonstrators used blunt instruments to break through barriers, intensifying the protest, which promised to grow stronger.

