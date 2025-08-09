Left Menu

Knife and Axe Attack: Tragedy Strikes Family in Banda District

In Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, a 35-year-old man named Gorelal allegedly killed his father, Nandlal Kushwaha, with a knife and an axe during an argument while intoxicated. The incident occurred in Kulkumhari village and was reported by police. Gorelal was apprehended, and Nandlal's body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda(Up) | Updated: 09-08-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 14:41 IST
Knife and Axe Attack: Tragedy Strikes Family in Banda District
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district as a 35-year-old man, Gorelal, allegedly killed his father, Nandlal Kushwaha, in a brutal attack.

The crime took place in Kulkumhari village, where Gorelal, reportedly in a drunken state, attacked his father with a knife and an axe following an argument.

The police have apprehended Gorelal, confirming his history of alcohol addiction, while Nandlal's body has been dispatched for post-mortem to ascertain further details.

