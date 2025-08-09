Knife and Axe Attack: Tragedy Strikes Family in Banda District

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district as a 35-year-old man, Gorelal, allegedly killed his father, Nandlal Kushwaha, in a brutal attack.

The crime took place in Kulkumhari village, where Gorelal, reportedly in a drunken state, attacked his father with a knife and an axe following an argument.

The police have apprehended Gorelal, confirming his history of alcohol addiction, while Nandlal's body has been dispatched for post-mortem to ascertain further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)