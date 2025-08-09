Knife and Axe Attack: Tragedy Strikes Family in Banda District
In Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, a 35-year-old man named Gorelal allegedly killed his father, Nandlal Kushwaha, with a knife and an axe during an argument while intoxicated. The incident occurred in Kulkumhari village and was reported by police. Gorelal was apprehended, and Nandlal's body was sent for post-mortem examination.
A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district as a 35-year-old man, Gorelal, allegedly killed his father, Nandlal Kushwaha, in a brutal attack.
The crime took place in Kulkumhari village, where Gorelal, reportedly in a drunken state, attacked his father with a knife and an axe following an argument.
The police have apprehended Gorelal, confirming his history of alcohol addiction, while Nandlal's body has been dispatched for post-mortem to ascertain further details.
