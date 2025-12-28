Left Menu

Tragedy in Suriname: Knife Attack Devastates Community

A knife attack near Suriname's capital left nine dead, including five children. The attacker, now hospitalized, killed his children and neighbors. Surinamese President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons expressed condolences. Despite being the smallest South American nation, Suriname's murder rate soared to 30 per 100,000 in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paramaribo | Updated: 28-12-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 23:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A harrowing knife attack occurred outside Paramaribo, Suriname, resulting in the loss of nine lives, including five children, officials confirmed Sunday.

The victims included four children of the attacker and a neighbor's child, along with adults who rushed to help. This grim event took place in Richelieu, a community about 25 kilometers east of the capital.

In response, Surinamese President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons expressed her heartfelt condolences to the grieving families through social media, urging strength and resilience. The incident highlights a concerning spike in the nation's traditionally low murder rates.

