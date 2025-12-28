Tragedy in Suriname: Knife Attack Devastates Community

A harrowing knife attack occurred outside Paramaribo, Suriname, resulting in the loss of nine lives, including five children, officials confirmed Sunday.

The victims included four children of the attacker and a neighbor's child, along with adults who rushed to help. This grim event took place in Richelieu, a community about 25 kilometers east of the capital.

In response, Surinamese President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons expressed her heartfelt condolences to the grieving families through social media, urging strength and resilience. The incident highlights a concerning spike in the nation's traditionally low murder rates.