Uncle's Chilling Confession: Nephew's Murder Over Gaming Money
A 14-year-old boy in Bengaluru was stabbed to death by his uncle after disputes over money for online games. The uncle surrendered to the police after three days, confessing to the crime. The tragic incident underscores the potential danger of gaming addictions.
- Country:
- India
A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Bengaluru, where a teenage boy was fatally stabbed by his maternal uncle after disputes over gaming money turned deadly. The accused, 34-year-old Nagaprasad, surrendered to the police three days post the incident, admitting to the gruesome crime.
The boy, a school dropout, had reportedly been demanding money persistently to fuel his online gaming addiction, leading to frequent altercations with Nagaprasad. On August 4, tensions reached a tragic climax when Nagaprasad, working as a security guard, allegedly stabbed the sleeping teenager with a kitchen knife.
Following his confession, the police not only recovered the boy's decomposed body but also seized the weapon used. Charged under Section 101 for murder, Nagaprasad has appeared before a Bengaluru court and is currently in judicial custody, as community members grapple with the shocking incident.
