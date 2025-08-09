Left Menu

Uncle's Chilling Confession: Nephew's Murder Over Gaming Money

A 14-year-old boy in Bengaluru was stabbed to death by his uncle after disputes over money for online games. The uncle surrendered to the police after three days, confessing to the crime. The tragic incident underscores the potential danger of gaming addictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-08-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 15:51 IST
Uncle's Chilling Confession: Nephew's Murder Over Gaming Money
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Bengaluru, where a teenage boy was fatally stabbed by his maternal uncle after disputes over gaming money turned deadly. The accused, 34-year-old Nagaprasad, surrendered to the police three days post the incident, admitting to the gruesome crime.

The boy, a school dropout, had reportedly been demanding money persistently to fuel his online gaming addiction, leading to frequent altercations with Nagaprasad. On August 4, tensions reached a tragic climax when Nagaprasad, working as a security guard, allegedly stabbed the sleeping teenager with a kitchen knife.

Following his confession, the police not only recovered the boy's decomposed body but also seized the weapon used. Charged under Section 101 for murder, Nagaprasad has appeared before a Bengaluru court and is currently in judicial custody, as community members grapple with the shocking incident.

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025