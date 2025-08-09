Uncle's Chilling Confession: Nephew's Murder Over Gaming Money

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Bengaluru, where a teenage boy was fatally stabbed by his maternal uncle after disputes over gaming money turned deadly. The accused, 34-year-old Nagaprasad, surrendered to the police three days post the incident, admitting to the gruesome crime.

The boy, a school dropout, had reportedly been demanding money persistently to fuel his online gaming addiction, leading to frequent altercations with Nagaprasad. On August 4, tensions reached a tragic climax when Nagaprasad, working as a security guard, allegedly stabbed the sleeping teenager with a kitchen knife.

Following his confession, the police not only recovered the boy's decomposed body but also seized the weapon used. Charged under Section 101 for murder, Nagaprasad has appeared before a Bengaluru court and is currently in judicial custody, as community members grapple with the shocking incident.