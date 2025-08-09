Protest and Police Clash: Tragic Turn in West Bengal March
The parents of a late RG Kar hospital doctor were allegedly injured in a police lathicharge while protesting in Kolkata for justice concerning their daughter's tragic case. The mother suffered significant injuries and both parents are hospitalized. Police deny force, while protesters claim harassment.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, the parents of a deceased RG Kar hospital doctor were reportedly injured during a police lathicharge in Kolkata. The incident occurred during a march to seek justice for their daughter, marking the anniversary of her tragic demise.
The victim's mother sustained serious injuries to her forehead, hands, and back and is currently undergoing treatment alongside her husband. Despite police denials of any wrongdoing, protesters claim they were harassed and prevented from peacefully marching, raising tensions between law enforcement and demonstrators.
Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari visited the injured family, describing the mother's condition as critical. The police confirmed they are reviewing the allegations amid widespread public demand for accountability and justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
