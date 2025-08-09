Tragic Blast Rocks Tyre: Six Soldiers Killed in Weapon Depot Explosion
Six soldiers died, and others were injured in an explosion in Tyre while dismantling weapons. The Lebanese army is investigating the blast, reportedly caused by remnants from past Israeli conflicts. This incident follows tensions from the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, resolved by a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in November 2023.
Tragedy struck in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre on Saturday as a deadly explosion claimed the lives of six soldiers and left several others wounded. The Lebanese army reported that the blast occurred during an inspection of a weapons depot.
According to security sources, the explosion was caused by leftover armaments from past Israeli conflicts. An in-depth investigation is currently underway to confirm these initial findings and shed light on the circumstances leading to the tragic event.
Last year's Israel-Hezbollah conflict left a powerful impact on the region, provoked by Hezbollah's support of Hamas at the onset of the Gaza war. The U.S.-mediated ceasefire in November mandated the confiscation of unauthorized weapons and paused Israeli military activities against Lebanese targets, aiming for stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
