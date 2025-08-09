Tragic Blast Rocks Tyre: Six Soldiers Killed in Weapon Depot Explosion

Tragedy struck in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre on Saturday as a deadly explosion claimed the lives of six soldiers and left several others wounded. The Lebanese army reported that the blast occurred during an inspection of a weapons depot.

According to security sources, the explosion was caused by leftover armaments from past Israeli conflicts. An in-depth investigation is currently underway to confirm these initial findings and shed light on the circumstances leading to the tragic event.

Last year's Israel-Hezbollah conflict left a powerful impact on the region, provoked by Hezbollah's support of Hamas at the onset of the Gaza war. The U.S.-mediated ceasefire in November mandated the confiscation of unauthorized weapons and paused Israeli military activities against Lebanese targets, aiming for stability.

