Fugitive Catch: Convict's Five-Year Run Ends

In a dramatic turn of events, a 45-year-old convict named Ashok, who was serving a life sentence for the 2007 murders of a woman and her child in northeast Delhi, has been apprehended by the police. Ashok had been evading capture for five years after jumping parole.

Ashok, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was originally sentenced to life imprisonment in 2016. His conviction was affirmed by the Delhi High Court in 2019. However, in February 2020, he was granted a two-week parole owing to his mother's passing but failed to return to custody.

The police, acting on crucial intelligence, managed to track him down to the outskirts of Sikandrabad. His arrest marks the end of a five-year fugitive run, providing closure to a case that has lingered over the years.

(With inputs from agencies.)