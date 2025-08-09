Left Menu

Dramatic Capture of 'Hathoda Gang' Criminal in Faridabad

Faridabad Police apprehended Bharat alias Bhalu, a notorious criminal from Uttar Pradesh linked to the 'Hathoda gang'. Following a brief encounter, Bharat sustained a gunshot wound and was hospitalized. Weaponry was recovered and five cases, including assault and robbery, are registered against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 09-08-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 20:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Faridabad Police announced the arrest of Bharat alias Bhalu, a wanted criminal associated with the infamous 'Hathoda gang'. The arrest followed a dramatic encounter late Friday night.

Officials revealed that Bharat, who had a bounty of Rs 5,000 and hails from Uttar Pradesh, was injured during the encounter. He is currently receiving treatment for a gunshot wound in his leg.

The police action was based on a tip-off regarding Bharat's movements after his involvement in a recent assault in Sumer Nagar. The accused, found with a country-made pistol and other ammunition, faces charges of assault, kidnapping, attempt to murder, and robbery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

