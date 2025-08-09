Dramatic Capture of 'Hathoda Gang' Criminal in Faridabad

In a significant breakthrough, Faridabad Police announced the arrest of Bharat alias Bhalu, a wanted criminal associated with the infamous 'Hathoda gang'. The arrest followed a dramatic encounter late Friday night.

Officials revealed that Bharat, who had a bounty of Rs 5,000 and hails from Uttar Pradesh, was injured during the encounter. He is currently receiving treatment for a gunshot wound in his leg.

The police action was based on a tip-off regarding Bharat's movements after his involvement in a recent assault in Sumer Nagar. The accused, found with a country-made pistol and other ammunition, faces charges of assault, kidnapping, attempt to murder, and robbery.

