Dramatic Capture of 'Hathoda Gang' Criminal in Faridabad
Faridabad Police apprehended Bharat alias Bhalu, a notorious criminal from Uttar Pradesh linked to the 'Hathoda gang'. Following a brief encounter, Bharat sustained a gunshot wound and was hospitalized. Weaponry was recovered and five cases, including assault and robbery, are registered against him.
In a significant breakthrough, Faridabad Police announced the arrest of Bharat alias Bhalu, a wanted criminal associated with the infamous 'Hathoda gang'. The arrest followed a dramatic encounter late Friday night.
Officials revealed that Bharat, who had a bounty of Rs 5,000 and hails from Uttar Pradesh, was injured during the encounter. He is currently receiving treatment for a gunshot wound in his leg.
The police action was based on a tip-off regarding Bharat's movements after his involvement in a recent assault in Sumer Nagar. The accused, found with a country-made pistol and other ammunition, faces charges of assault, kidnapping, attempt to murder, and robbery.
