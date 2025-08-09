Rajasthan Duo Arrested for Elaborate Love Scam

In a startling revelation, two individuals have been apprehended in Rajasthan for running a fraudulent scheme that promised to resolve relationship issues, including rekindling lost romances, Mumbai police confirmed on Saturday.

The fraud came to light during a theft investigation at a Pydhonie residence where a woman's gold and cash worth Rs 16.18 lakh were reported stolen. Authorities extended their inquiry into the woman's daughter, revealing a deeper deception.

Investigations uncovered that the teen had met an individual on Instagram, lured by promises of reuniting with her lover within 24 hours. The suspects, posing as spiritual guides, exploited her desperation, extracting valuable items under the guise of conducting rituals. Their scam extended beyond Mumbai, affecting victims in Delhi and Haryana as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)