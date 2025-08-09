Left Menu

Landmark Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Treaty: A Diplomatic Milestone

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hailed the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty signed in Washington as a significant success for diplomacy. Jaishankar congratulated Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on this achievement, which aims to resolve longstanding conflict between the two nations.

Updated: 09-08-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 23:13 IST
India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, celebrated the signing of a pivotal peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan which took place in Washington. Terming it an 'important achievement,' he underscored India's support for dialogue and diplomacy.

Jaishankar made these remarks in a post on social media platform X, following a phone call with Armenia's Foreign Minister, Ararat Mirzoyan, where he extended his congratulations on the accord.

The treaty, signed during a peace summit at the White House, marks a concerted effort by Armenia and Azerbaijan to end a decades-long conflict, signifying a new chapter in their relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

