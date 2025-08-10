Left Menu

Path to Peace: European Counterproposal for Ukraine Conflict

European officials submitted a counterproposal for resolving the Ukraine conflict to the U.S. as President Trump plans to meet Russian President Putin. The European proposal emphasizes a ceasefire and reciprocal territory exchanges, disputing Trump's plan potentially surrendering Ukrainian land, which Kyiv and allies see as promoting Russian aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 02:44 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 02:44 IST
European officials have presented their own proposals to the United States to reach a peace agreement in Ukraine, as President Donald Trump prepares for talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The discussion is scheduled for August 15 in Alaska and involves Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The U.S. President's proposal reportedly includes territorial swaps to benefit both parties, a concept met with resistance from Ukraine and European allies. This opposition stems from fears of encouraging further Russian aggression. U.S. Vice President JD Vance convened a meeting with Ukrainian and European allies in London to deliberate these strategies.

European representatives confirmed advancing a counterproposal, which emphasized a ceasefire and reciprocal security guarantees before any territory exchanges. Positive dialogue outcomes increased momentum toward a resolution ahead of the anticipated Alaska meeting, with broad agreements still pending official confirmation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

