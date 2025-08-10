Ukraine's Complex Path to Peace: A Trilateral Summit in Alaska

European leaders have expressed cautious optimism regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, aimed at resolving the prolonged conflict in Ukraine. While the potential for peace talks is welcomed, emphasis remains on sustaining pressure on Moscow and safeguarding Ukrainian and European security interests.

President Trump is set to meet Putin in Alaska, with a potential trilateral summit also involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the works, according to a White House official. Prospects of a deal are on the horizon, though details remain sparse. The possibility of Ukraine surrendering significant territories has raised concerns among Zelenskiy's administration and European allies.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance convened with Britain's Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, and European representatives to discuss the peace initiative. The summit at Chevening House reaffirmed shared commitments to uphold Ukraine's territorial integrity. Yet, the broader political landscape underscores skepticism around the feasibility of this peace initiative amid ongoing military developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)