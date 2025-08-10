Election Integrity at Stake: A Call for Action

Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, has called upon the Election Commission to address allegations concerning fraudulent entries in voter lists.

Amidst claims of over one lakh fake votes in Mahadevapura, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has charged that electoral fraud is resulting from collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission. In response, the poll panel has requested Gandhi to substantiate his allegations or retract them.

Congress has initiated an online platform for citizens to register their calls for accountability from the Election Commission, advocating for the implementation of digital voter rolls.

