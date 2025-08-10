Left Menu

Election Integrity at Stake: A Call for Action

Gaurav Gogoi urged the Election Commission to address alleged fraudulent voter list entries, questioning the presence of 1 lakh fake votes in an assembly seat. Rahul Gandhi accused BJP-ECI collusion. The poll panel has demanded evidence or an apology from Gandhi. Congress launched a web page supporting digital voter rolls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-08-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 12:10 IST
Election Integrity at Stake: A Call for Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, has called upon the Election Commission to address allegations concerning fraudulent entries in voter lists.

Amidst claims of over one lakh fake votes in Mahadevapura, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has charged that electoral fraud is resulting from collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission. In response, the poll panel has requested Gandhi to substantiate his allegations or retract them.

Congress has initiated an online platform for citizens to register their calls for accountability from the Election Commission, advocating for the implementation of digital voter rolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025