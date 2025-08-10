Election Integrity at Stake: A Call for Action
Gaurav Gogoi urged the Election Commission to address alleged fraudulent voter list entries, questioning the presence of 1 lakh fake votes in an assembly seat. Rahul Gandhi accused BJP-ECI collusion. The poll panel has demanded evidence or an apology from Gandhi. Congress launched a web page supporting digital voter rolls.
- Country:
- India
Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, has called upon the Election Commission to address allegations concerning fraudulent entries in voter lists.
Amidst claims of over one lakh fake votes in Mahadevapura, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has charged that electoral fraud is resulting from collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission. In response, the poll panel has requested Gandhi to substantiate his allegations or retract them.
Congress has initiated an online platform for citizens to register their calls for accountability from the Election Commission, advocating for the implementation of digital voter rolls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
