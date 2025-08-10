Left Menu

Domestic Dispute Turns Violent in Jagdishpur

In Jagdishpur, a domestic dispute escalated dramatically when Nazneen Bano allegedly attacked her husband, Ansar Ahmad, severing his genitals during a heated argument. Ahmad, who has two wives and no children, was severely injured and is currently receiving advanced treatment. Police have taken Nazneen into custody for questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 10-08-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 13:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A domestic dispute in Jagdishpur's Fasanganj Kachnaw village resulted in severe injuries when Ansar Ahmad, 38, was allegedly attacked by his second wife, Nazneen Bano. The altercation took a violent turn as Nazneen reportedly severed Ahmad's genitals with a knife during an argument, according to police reports.

Ahmad's household, consisting of two wives, Nazneen and Sabejool, frequently experienced quarrels, particularly over their marital arrangement. Without any children from either marriage, tension often simmered beneath the surface, culminating in the recent violent episode.

Following the attack, Ahmad was rushed to the community health centre and subsequently referred to AIIMS in Raebareli for advanced medical care. Meanwhile, the local police have detained Nazneen for further interrogation, as stated by Jagdishpur Station House Officer Raghvendra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

