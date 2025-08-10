Mother's Justice: A Tragic Clash of Betrayal and Retribution

A shocking crime has surfaced in Mandawali as a 56-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her son in retribution for rape. The gruesome incident unfolded on August 7 when Ashok, 32, was hacked to death with a sharp-edged weapon as he lay sleeping.

Local police, under the keen observation of Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Vajpayee, grew suspicious and detained the mother, Munni, for questioning. During the interrogation, Munni reportedly confessed to the crime, elaborating on a history of sexual assault by her son, an unmarried alcoholic.

Her account revealed a tragic tale of silence and stigma. Initially silent due to societal pressures, Munni recounted how she reached a breaking point when her son attempted the horrific act once more. Evidence, including the weapon and bloodstained clothing, was recovered as the investigation unfolds.

