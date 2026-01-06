Left Menu

Justice Served: Man Sentenced to Death for Heinous Crime

A special court sentenced a man to death for raping and attempting to murder a six-year-old girl. The convict, Amit, was also fined Rs 25,000. The crime occurred last year in Banda, where police apprehended him after an armed confrontation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda | Updated: 06-01-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 21:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A special court delivered a landmark verdict, sentencing a man to death for the brutal rape and attempted murder of a six-year-old girl. The ruling, announced on Tuesday, is seen as a significant step in ensuring justice for victims of such heinous crimes.

The perpetrator, identified as Amit, aged 20, was convicted by Banda Additional District Judge (POCSO) Pradeep Kumar Mishra. Along with the death penalty, Amit has been fined Rs 25,000, according to Public Prosecutor Kamal Singh Gautam.

The horrific incident occurred on July 25 of the previous year in the Kalinjar Police Station area of Banda. Following the crime, police launched a successful operation, apprehending Amit after a shootout in which both his legs were injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

