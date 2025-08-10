Diplomatic Hurdles: UN Ban Stalls Afghan FM's Pakistan Visit

Travel plans for Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to visit Pakistan were thwarted, reportedly due to a travel ban from the UN Security Council. This development has been linked to the ongoing global diplomatic tensions.

Muttaqi was scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on August 4, following the efforts to improve relations initiated by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. However, the United States allegedly delayed and ultimately denied a waiver allowing Muttaqi's travel, citing concerns over increasing Afghan-Chinese ties.

The United States, a key influencer within the UN's 1988 Sanctions Committee, has voiced its apprehensions over the Taliban's connections with China. While China and Russia favor leniency in such matters, this incident underscores the complex geopolitics affecting diplomacy and stability in Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)