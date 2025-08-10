Left Menu

Smotrich Challenges Netanyahu's Gaza Strategy Amid Rising Tensions

Israel's Finance Minister Smotrich criticizes PM Netanyahu's Gaza plan, demanding a tougher approach against Hamas. Concerns arise over hostages and humanitarian crisis, with Italy warning of a 'Vietnam' scenario. UN and international community monitor developments as tensions escalate in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 17:37 IST
Smotrich

Israel's far-right Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, has called for a change in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Gaza City strategy, demanding a tougher approach against Hamas. Smotrich's comments reflect growing dissent among Israel's leadership over the current military operations in the Palestinian enclave.

Despite a majority approval from Netanyahu's security cabinet to expand military actions, the plan has faced widespread criticism within Israel and abroad. Protests erupted in Tel Aviv with calls for a ceasefire, while the UN Security Council was set to discuss the implications of the move, fearing exacerbation of Gaza's humanitarian crisis.

Italy voiced concerns about the potential pitfalls of the plan, likening it to a 'Vietnam' scenario for Israeli soldiers. The ongoing conflict, triggered by Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, has claimed thousands of lives, with criticism mounting over the humanitarian toll and the effectiveness of current military strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

