Alarming Assault on Autorickshaw Driver Sparks Police Investigation
A distressing video showing an autorickshaw driver being attacked by a group in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone viral. Though no official complaint has been filed, Mumbra police have initiated a probe into the incident, sparked by the footage showing five assailants using sticks in the assault.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 10-08-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 18:48 IST
- India
A disturbing video depicting an autorickshaw driver being assaulted by a group of people in Maharashtra's Thane district has emerged online, prompting immediate police attention.
The video, allegedly recorded in the Mumbra area, reveals five unidentified individuals attacking the driver with sticks. The footage has sparked widespread concern on social media.
While a formal complaint has yet to be lodged regarding the incident, local Mumbra police have taken cognizance of the video and are now actively investigating the situation.
