Alarming Assault on Autorickshaw Driver Sparks Police Investigation

A disturbing video depicting an autorickshaw driver being assaulted by a group of people in Maharashtra's Thane district has emerged online, prompting immediate police attention.

The video, allegedly recorded in the Mumbra area, reveals five unidentified individuals attacking the driver with sticks. The footage has sparked widespread concern on social media.

While a formal complaint has yet to be lodged regarding the incident, local Mumbra police have taken cognizance of the video and are now actively investigating the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)