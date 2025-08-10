Left Menu

Alarming Assault on Autorickshaw Driver Sparks Police Investigation

A distressing video showing an autorickshaw driver being attacked by a group in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone viral. Though no official complaint has been filed, Mumbra police have initiated a probe into the incident, sparked by the footage showing five assailants using sticks in the assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 10-08-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 18:48 IST
Alarming Assault on Autorickshaw Driver Sparks Police Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing video depicting an autorickshaw driver being assaulted by a group of people in Maharashtra's Thane district has emerged online, prompting immediate police attention.

The video, allegedly recorded in the Mumbra area, reveals five unidentified individuals attacking the driver with sticks. The footage has sparked widespread concern on social media.

While a formal complaint has yet to be lodged regarding the incident, local Mumbra police have taken cognizance of the video and are now actively investigating the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025